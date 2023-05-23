Advertisement
Kerry MEP appointed to energy transition posts

May 23, 2023 17:05 By radiokerrynews
Kerry MEP appointed to energy transition posts
Kerry MEP Seán Kelly has been appointed to two posts aimed at driving energy transition and addressing climate change.

The Kilcummin man has been chosen as the European Peoples Party’s lead negotiator on the Carbon Removal Certification Framework in the Industry and Energy Committee, and on the Net Zero Industry Act in the Trade Committee.

The Carbon Removal Certification Framework aims to set up a framework for the verification of carbon removal.

The Net Zero Industry Act sets a goal for the EU to domestically produce at least 40% of the technology necessary to achieve its climate and energy targets by 2030.

 

