Kerry Mental Health Association to host fundraising breakfast in Tralee this Friday

Oct 2, 2024 13:19 By radiokerrynews
‘Anxiety In Hybrid Workplace’ is the theme for this year's Kerry Mental Health Association fundraising breakfast.

It will be held in the Meadowlands Hotel, Tralee from 7.15am to 8.50am, on Friday the 4th of October.

Guest experts attending  include Dee Lynch, Training and Education Coordinator with Mental Health Ireland; Dermot Dennehy, CEO of Managing Remote Teams; and Dan O’Donoghue, Manager of the Asentiv Ireland South franchise.

Radio Kerry's Kerry’s Full Breakfast  will be broadcasting live from The Meadowlands Hotel between 7 and 9am on the day.

General Manager of Kerry Mental Health Association, John Drummey, said, “Recent reports have revealed that 1/5 of Irish firms experienced mental health related issues and over half reported an increase in mental health related issues in the past year. Our panel of guests will offer attendees an insight to how we can work together to overcome the challenges of remote and hybrid working.”

Tickets are €30 and can be purchased from www.KerryMentalHealth.ie/breakfast

