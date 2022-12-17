Advertisement
News

Kerry Mental Health Association launch seasonal creative well-being video initiative

Dec 17, 2022 14:12 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Mental Health Association launch seasonal creative well-being video initiative Kerry Mental Health Association launch seasonal creative well-being video initiative
Kerry Mental Health Assoc Chrismas Floral 2
Share this article

Kerry Mental Health Association has launched a video initiative for seasonal creative well-being.

The charity teamed up with Michelle McElligott to create video demonstrations on creating floral arrangements.

The initiative, which promotes mental well being through the creation of floral decorations at home, includes three videos.

Advertisement

These demonstrate how to make Christmas floral wreaths, Christmas cracker decorations and a festive table centrepieces.

The videos can be found here.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a personal crisis, is unable to cope and needs support, text HELLO to 50808. If your life is in imminent risk, call 112 or 999 for emergency help.

Advertisement

Details of other resources are available from Local Supports – Kerry Mental Health Association.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus