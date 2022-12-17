Kerry Mental Health Association launch seasonal creative well-being video initiative

Kerry Mental Health Association has launched a video initiative for seasonal creative well-being.

The charity teamed up with Michelle McElligott to create video demonstrations on creating floral arrangements.

The initiative, which promotes mental well being through the creation of floral decorations at home, includes three videos.

These demonstrate how to make Christmas floral wreaths, Christmas cracker decorations and a festive table centrepieces.

The videos can be found here.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a personal crisis, is unable to cope and needs support, text HELLO to 50808. If your life is in imminent risk, call 112 or 999 for emergency help.

Details of other resources are available from Local Supports – Kerry Mental Health Association.