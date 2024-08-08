Kerry Meals on Wheels services and Community Day Centres eligible for new government grant

Community Day Centres and Meals on Wheels services in Kerry will be eligible to apply for a new government grant, of up to €25,000.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly announced the €10 million upgrade programme, which aims to support improvements to the physical premises for these providers.

The funding, which will be administered through HSE Regional health areas, can be used to upgrade kitchens and other facilities, and purchase equipment.

Nationally, 400 meals on wheels services and day centres, including 38 in Kerry, are eligible for the grant.

The funding eligibility has been welcomed by Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD, Norma Foley.