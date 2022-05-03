Kerry man wins Westmeath Bachelor 2022

A Kerry man has won the title of Westmeath Bachelor 2022.

25 year-old Bryan Murphy from Causeway was crowned in front of a sold-out crowd.

Each contestant was interviewed on stage and performed a talent for the judges which comprised Louis Walsh, Anne Doyle, Doireann Garrihy and Nathan Carter.

Mr Murphy has a farming background but has more recently started song-writing and entertaining.

As part of his prize package, he has earned a trip to Ibiza, a donation to his chosen charity and a bespoke hand-crafted trophy.