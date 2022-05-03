Advertisement
News

Kerry man wins Westmeath Bachelor 2022

May 3, 2022 09:05 By radiokerrynews
Kerry man wins Westmeath Bachelor 2022 Kerry man wins Westmeath Bachelor 2022
Share this article

A Kerry man has won the title of Westmeath Bachelor 2022.

25 year-old Bryan Murphy from Causeway was crowned in front of a sold-out crowd.

Each contestant was interviewed on stage and performed a talent for the judges which comprised Louis Walsh, Anne Doyle, Doireann Garrihy and Nathan Carter.

Advertisement

Mr Murphy has a farming background but has more recently started song-writing and entertaining.

As part of his prize package, he has earned a trip to Ibiza, a donation to his chosen charity and a bespoke hand-crafted trophy.

 

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus