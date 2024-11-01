Advertisement
Kerry man living in Valencia says flash flooding has been devastating

Nov 1, 2024 13:14 By radiokerrynews
A Kerry man who is living in Valencia in Spain says the impact of the flash flooding there has been devastating.

David McCarthy is originally from Farmers Bridge just outside Tralee and is now living in Valencia.

He says it’s shocking to see how localised the flooding was.

He is living in the city, which he says experienced very little rain.

However, just 20 minutes away towns and villages experienced intense flash floods which claimed more than 150 lives, with more still missing.

David McCarthy says the weather warning came too late:

