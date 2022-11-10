Advertisement
News

Kerry man forced to withdraw from round the world solo yacht race

Nov 10, 2022 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Kerry man forced to withdraw from round the world solo yacht race Kerry man forced to withdraw from round the world solo yacht race
Share this article

A West Kerry sailor has been forced to withdraw from a round the world yacht race.

Pat Lawless set sail on the Golden Globe Yacht Race from France two months ago.

The 66 year old former fisherman, from Ballyferriter, was one of 17 competitors taking part in the round the world, solo race, which only uses sailing technology from the 1960’s.

Advertisement

The 30,000 nautical mile, Golden Globe Yacht Race race, is expected to take nine months to complete.

Mr Lawless had been in the leading pack as the race approached Capetown, but a steering equipment malfunction forced him to retire.

Speaking on Facebook Live last night after stepping off his boat "Green Rebel", Pat Lawless reflected on the race.

Advertisement

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus