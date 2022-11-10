Kerry man forced to withdraw from round the world solo yacht race

A West Kerry sailor has been forced to withdraw from a round the world yacht race.

Pat Lawless set sail on the Golden Globe Yacht Race from France two months ago.

The 66 year old former fisherman, from Ballyferriter, was one of 17 competitors taking part in the round the world, solo race, which only uses sailing technology from the 1960’s.

The 30,000 nautical mile, Golden Globe Yacht Race race, is expected to take nine months to complete.

Mr Lawless had been in the leading pack as the race approached Capetown, but a steering equipment malfunction forced him to retire.

Speaking on Facebook Live last night after stepping off his boat "Green Rebel", Pat Lawless reflected on the race.