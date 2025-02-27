Kerry man convicted for use of unauthorised net and possession of unlawfully captured salmon

Inland Fisheries Ireland has secured a conviction against a Kerry man who was found using an unauthorised net and was in possession of unlawfully captured salmon.

This incident occurred in August 2023 and the case was heard before Tralee District Court recently.

On August 16th 2023, John O’Connor of The Lane, Cloghane, was found with a 20m multi-layer trammel-type net, two pitchforks and three unlawfully caught salmon at the Owenmore River.

Inland Fisheries Ireland says Mr O'Connor refused to cooperate with its fisheries officers and Gardaí were called to the scene to assist.

He was found to have used an unauthorised net and was found in possession or control of unlawfully captured salmon.

John O'Connor must pay fines of €650 and was also ordered to pay costs and expenses of €400 to IFI.

Commenting after the verdict, IFI’s south-western regional director Sean Long says this conviction is the result of the continued vigilance and determination of Kerry fisheries officers to stamp out illegal salmon netting.

Mr Long says The Owenmore River, located in the newly created Páirc Náisiúnta na Mara, is a pristine salmonid habitat that is vulnerable to illegal fishing due to its remoteness.

IFI is urging the public to report instances of illegal fishing, water pollution, fish kills, or habitat destruction to its confidential 24/7 number, 0818 34 74 24.