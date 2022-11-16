Advertisement
Kerry maintains its position as Ireland’s leading sustainable tourism destinations

Nov 16, 2022 08:11 By radiokerrynews
Kerry maintains its position as Ireland's leading sustainable tourism destinations
Kerry has maintained its position as Ireland’s leading sustainable tourism destinations.

The county is ranked at number 13 in the Global Destination Sustainability Index Top 30; it’s also ranked number six in Europe out of 65 destinations across the world.

The GDS-Index is the world’s leading sustainability performance benchmarking and improvement programme, designed to make business and leisure tourism industry more sustainable.

Kerry Convention Bureau Manager, Becky Hargrove says it’s a proud moment for the county to be ranked sixth in Europe and 13th globally.

 

