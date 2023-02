A Kerry Lotto syndicate has claimed its €1 million prize.

The winners travelled to Lotto Headquarters in Dublin on Wednesday to collect the money.

It’s believed to be a local family syndicate that scooped the prize, after purchasing their quick pick ticket at Lynch’s Spar on Strand Street, Castlegregory.

The group won the top prize of €1 million in the Lotto Plus One draw January 11th.