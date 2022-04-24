Advertisement
Kerry libraries sourcing books in Ukrainian

Apr 24, 2022 12:04 By radiokerrynews
Kerry libraries sourcing books in Ukrainian
Efforts are being made to source books in Ukrainian for libraries in Kerry.

That’s according to Kerry County Council Chief Executive, Moira Murrell, who was speaking at the council’s monthly meeting.

In an update to councillors, Ms Murrell said Ukrainian-English grammars and dictionaries, children and adult fiction, and history books about Ukraine, are being sourced for libraries.

Meanwhile, Ms Murrell said further supports and wrap-around services will be provided to Ukrainian refugees.

It followed a call from Fine Gael councillor Patrick Connor-Scarteen for supports for those who are particularly traumatised having fled Ukraine.

