Kerry INTO representative welcomes pay announcement at teachers' conference in Killarney

A Kerry representative for Irish National Teachers' Organisation has welcomed the Minister for Education’s pay announcement at a conference in Killarney today.

Minister for Education Norma Foley has been addressing the annual congress of the primary teachers' union this morning.

She says the government intends to review public sector pay deals as a result of the rising cost of living.

Kerry INTO representative Anne Horan says teachers’ pay takes precedence today as the cost of living has changed dramatically in recent weeks which is affecting union members.

She says while the teachers' union is looking to retain the supports that schools received during the pandemic, further supports will be needed to accommodate Ukrainian children starting primary school.

Anne Horan outlines the support that schools require.