Advertisement
News

Kerry INTO representative welcomes pay announcement at teachers' conference in Killarney

Apr 19, 2022 13:04 By radiokerrynews
Kerry INTO representative welcomes pay announcement at teachers' conference in Killarney Kerry INTO representative welcomes pay announcement at teachers' conference in Killarney
Share this article

A Kerry representative for Irish National Teachers' Organisation has welcomed the Minister for Education’s pay announcement at a conference in Killarney today.

Minister for Education Norma Foley has been addressing the annual congress of the primary teachers' union this morning.

She says the government intends to review public sector pay deals as a result of the rising cost of living.

Advertisement

Kerry INTO representative Anne Horan says teachers’ pay takes precedence today as the cost of living has changed dramatically in recent weeks which is affecting union members.

She says while the teachers' union is looking to retain the supports that schools received during the pandemic, further supports will be needed to accommodate Ukrainian children starting primary school.

Anne Horan outlines the support that schools require.

Advertisement

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus