Kerry INTO rep says union hasn't heard of widespread absences in schools

The INTO representative for Kerry says the union has not heard of widespread absences in schools around the county.

It follows reports that up to 40% of pupils were staying home from school this week, due to concerns around the spread of COVID-19.

The Labour party has accused the Department of Education of not showing enough leadership, claiming schools need guidance to get through the pandemic.

The party's education spokesperson Aodhán Ó Riordain says communication from the Department has to improve.