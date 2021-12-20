Advertisement
Kerry INTO rep says union hasn't heard of widespread absences in schools

Dec 20, 2021 17:12 By radiokerrynews
The INTO representative for Kerry says the union has not heard of widespread absences in schools around the county.

It follows reports that up to 40% of pupils were staying home from school this week, due to concerns around the spread of COVID-19.

The Labour party has accused the Department of Education of not showing enough leadership, claiming schools need guidance to get through the pandemic.

The party's education spokesperson Aodhán Ó Riordain says communication from the Department has to improve.

