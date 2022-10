The Kerry International Film Festival continues throughout the weekend with a variety of events.

Now in its 23rd year, the opening night screening on Thursday featured Tarrac, which was filmed in the county.

Over 30 events will have taken place by the end of the festival, including industry talks and short film screenings for all ages.

IFTA Academy CEO Áine Moriarty says it is an opportunity to showcase all Kerry has to offer in the filmmaking industry.