Kerry housing second highest number of Ukrainians of any county

Mar 24, 2023 13:03 By radiokerrynews
Kerry housing second highest number of Ukrainians of any county
Kerry is housing the second highest number of Ukrainian refugees in state accommodation of any county.

That’s according to figures from the Department of Integration, reported in today’s Irish Times.

The figures show over 6,500 Ukrainians are in state-provided accommodation in Kerry, behind only Dublin which is housing almost 7,200 Ukrainian refugees.

The Department also says there are 872 international protection applicants in Kerry.

Only counties Dublin, Cork, Wicklow, Meath, and Donegal are providing shelter for more international protection applicants.

