A Kerry hotel group was part of a trade mission that visited Australia and New Zealand to grow Irish tourism.

Tourism Ireland’s recent sales mission to Australia and New Zealand comprised a delegation of 11 tourism companies from Ireland, including the O’Donoghue Ring Collection.

The targeted sales mission took in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, and Auckland, featuring interactive presentations and networking events.

The aim was to encourage travel professionals to include Ireland in their tour programme or increase their Irish offering.