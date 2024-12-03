Advertisement
Kerry hotel group in tourism trade mission to Australia and New Zealand

Dec 3, 2024 13:02 By radiokerrynews
PIC SHOWS: (l-r) Sofia Hansson, Tourism Ireland; Áine Mangan, County Kildare Fáilte; Niamh O’Neill, O’Donoghue Ring Collection; Fiona Delahunty, Griffin Group; Allison Neech, Globus Family of Brands; Narelle Riley, Collette Tours; and Alison Metcalfe, Tourism Ireland, pictured in Sydney, on day two of Tourism Ireland’s sales mission to Australia and New Zealand. Pic – Kevin Du (no repro fee)
A Kerry hotel group was part of a trade mission that visited Australia and New Zealand to grow Irish tourism.

Tourism Ireland’s recent sales mission to Australia and New Zealand comprised a delegation of 11 tourism companies from Ireland, including the O’Donoghue Ring Collection.

The targeted sales mission took in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, and Auckland, featuring interactive presentations and networking events.

The aim was to encourage travel professionals to include Ireland in their tour programme or increase their Irish offering.

