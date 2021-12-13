Kerry hospitality businesses lose out on millions of euro worth due to cancellations

Kerry hospitality businesses have lost out on millions of euro due to recent cancellations.

That's according to Independent councillor Niall Botty O'Callaghan, who was speaking at today's county council meeting.

Councillor Niall Botty O'Callaghan told the meeting that he's firmly behind a campaign to promote a shop local message.

He added that the hospitality sector has been hugely hit in recent weeks following the latest Government announcement on restrictions.

Councillor O'Callaghan says it's important to remind people that they can still go out, taking account of COVID-19 and the new omicron variant, and enjoy a meal and a pint safely.

He said it's going to be a long winter for the hospitality sector, and said in two weeks a couple of million euro has been lost in Kerry due to cancellations, adding there's no way to get that money back.

The Independent councillor says he applauds anything that gets money back into the county, adding we live in the best place in the world.

Councillor Niall Botty O'Callaghan referenced advice he received when he started his career - you have to give, to get - saying if Kerry isn't promoted, then people won't visit.

He added that the Mayor and cathaoirligh should be visiting overseas places, when they can, to encourage people to visit Kerry.