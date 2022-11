Establishing a School of Veterinary Medicine at MTU Kerry would be a 'great boost' for the college.

That's the view of a local guidance councillor, as government ministers look to locate a second school in Munster.

University College Dublin operates Ireland's only vet school with only 82 places a year.

Former Head of Kerry's Institute of Guidance Councillors, Billy Ryle, says Tralee is well equipped for vet students: