Kerry groups invited to apply for Erasmus+ funding

Kerry groups are being invited to apply for funding for mobility and partnership projects.

Léargas, Ireland’s National Agency for the European Union’s Erasmus+ programme, is inviting applications ahead of the upcoming deadlines.

Funding is available to support projects for organisations active in education, training or youth work in Kerry.

Applications for Erasmus+ Mobility projects close on October 5th and applications for Erasmus+ Partnership projects close on November 3rd.

Further information is available at www.leargas.ie