Kerry Group to donate profits made in Russia to humanitarian relief

Apr 3, 2022 15:04 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Group will reportedly donate any profits made in Russia to humanitarian relief efforts.

The Sunday Business Post reports that the company does not expect to make any profit or pay any related taxes in Russia, after scaling back operations in the region.

However, it will donate any money that it makes in Russia.

The company announced this week that it has paused capital investment in Russia and Belarus, stopped all exports out of the region, and suspended production of branded products in the region.

Kerry Group said the move follows engagement with customers, employees and suppliers, in line with legal obligations and in light of the complexity of the situation.

Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM.