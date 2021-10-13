Advertisement
Kerry Group presents strategic update at virtual capital markets day

Oct 13, 2021 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Group is today presenting its strategic update at a virtual capital markets day.

The global taste and nutrition company is showcasing its updated strategy, mid-term financial targets for 2022 to 2026, and sustainability commitments for 2030.

The virtual capital markets day began at 1pm and will run until 4:30pm.

Access to the webcast is available on the investor relations section of the Kerry Group website.

A replay of the webcast and slides will be available on the website later in the day.

 

