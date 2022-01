Kerry Group has opened a new facility in Saudi Arabia.

The Tralee-headquartered company opened a new 21,500-square-foot state of the art facility in Jeddah.

The company has invested over €80m in the region over the past four years.

Advertisement

This new facility is Kerry’s largest in the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey (MENAT) region.

The base, which employs 130 people, will produce food ingredients that will be distributed across the Middle East.