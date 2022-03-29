Kerry Group ceases Russian exports and investment

Kerry Group has paused all capital investment in Russia and Belarus in light of the war in Ukraine.

The food production company, which has a plant in Russia, was previously called on to cease all operations in the country.

Kerry says it continues to supply food, beverage and pharmaceutical products that are required to meet the needs of the local population but have stopped all exports out of the country.

Advertisement

The company is also making a corporate donation of €250,000 to support relief work on the ground in Ukraine.