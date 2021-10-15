Advertisement
Kerry GP says everyone must follow public health guidelines to curb rising COVID cases

Oct 15, 2021 13:10 By radiokerrynews
A Kerry GP says everyone needs to take personally responsibility and continue to follow public health guidelines to curb the rising cases of COVID-19 in the county.

Dr Eamonn Shanahan says the virus is very contagious.

The Farranfore based GP says we need to get back to the basics of hand hygiene, wearing masks and keeping socially distant in order to curb the spread within the county.

He says although there have been breakthrough cases where fully vaccinated people have gotten infected, the majority of people in ICU and hospital with COVID are unvaccinated.

Dr Eamonn Shanahan says we need to stop the transmission, to ensure our health service doesn't collapse:

