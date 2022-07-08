Advertisement
Kerry government TD says Sinn Féin motion is tone deaf and useless

Jul 8, 2022 17:07 By radiokerrynews
A Kerry Government TD has slammed Sinn Féin for tabling what he called a tone deaf and useless motion.

 

Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin was speaking after Sinn Féin confirmed they will table a motion of no confidence in the government next week ahead of the Dáil’s summer recess.

He says the party is attempting to reduce the Dáil to a circus with the motion, which he says contributes nothing to tackling the cost of living, inflation or housing.

 

Deputy Griffin adds the biggest opposition party is seeking to divide people and communities, and paint political opponents as uncaring or out of touch.

 

The Fine Gael TD says Sinn Féin will be found out, and people will see through their stunts, hypocrisy and populism.

