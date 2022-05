A Kerry TD has called for the funding for non council roads to be doubled nationwide.

The Local Improvement Scheme provides funds for tertiary roads and laneways that wouldn't usually come under the council's workload.

Only 11 million euro is allocated to the scheme in 2022 after funds of 21 million were provided last year.

Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin says some of the routes that need improving are vital to their local communities.