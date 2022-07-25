Kerry gearing up for homecoming celebrations this evening

The victorious Kerry team will travel home to the Kingdom by bus today.

They’re set to arrive in Tralee at 5pm, and will be in Killarney at 8pm.

They’ll make their way on an open top bus from Boherbee, to a welcome home reception in Denny Street at 6pm.

Celebrations will begin at 4.15pm with live music on the Denny Street platform.

Later, the Kerry team will travel to Killarney for a reception in Fitzgerald Stadium at 8pm.

Gates will open at 6pm at the Lewis Road end only, with entertainment starting at 6.30pm.

People are asked to note that this is a standing event only.

Patrons will be allowed onto the pitch and terraces, but the stand will not be open.

Lewis Road will be closed from 5.30pm.

Car parking will be available in all public car parks, with special car parking facilities in the cathedral field and in the rugby field off the bypass.

Wheelchair parking will be available at Dr Crokes GAA grounds.

The Kerry team will then move onto the Gleneagle Hotel, where the celebrations will continue.