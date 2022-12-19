Kerry gardaí warn people not to have Christmas presents visible following series of burglaries

Gardaí in Kerry are warning people not to leave Christmas presents visible from outside the home.

The warning comes after six burglaries across the county since Wednesday night.

The first in this series of burglaries took place in St John’s Park in Castleisland, where a house was broken into between 11:30pm on Wednesday night and 7:30am on Thursday.

Advertisement

The keys of a car were stolen from the house, and that car was subsequently stolen from outside the house.

Anyone with any information, or who was in the area at the time, is encouraged to contact Castleisland garda station on 066 7141204.

The stolen car was recovered near a house in Willow Grove estate in Killarney, which was also broken into at approximately 5:50am on Thursday.

Advertisement

Car keys, among other items, were taken from this house, and this car was also stolen.

The second car, a blue Toyota saloon, has not been recovered yet and gardaí are appealing for anyone who sees the car, with registration 09-LD-766, to come forward.

They say the plates may have been changed by now, or it could be parked somewhere without anyone noticing.

Advertisement

Separately, there were four burglaries in Killarney in the early hours of Friday morning – three in Millwood on St Margaret’s Road, and one on Port Road.

A large amount of electronic equipment and tools were taken from the four houses, some of which were entered through unlocked doors and windows.

Anyone who was in the Willow Grove area on Thursday morning, or the St Margaret’s Road/Port Road areas on Friday morning, is asked to contact Killarney garda station on 0646671160.

Advertisement

Gardaí are also asking people to check any dash cam footage from the areas at those times.

Some of the items taken in Willow Grove on Thursday morning were Christmas presents under the tree, which were visible from the window.

Garda Cathy Murphy has this warning for people in the run up to Christmas.