Kerry second level students in Gaeltacht areas are being encouraged to enter Clár na gComhlachtaí, the Student Enterprise Programme.

It’s provided by Údarás na Gaeltachta in partnership with Junior Achievement Ireland (JAI).

It encourages budding entrepreneurs in Transition Year in the Gaeltacht areas of Kerry, Cork, Donegal, Galway, Mayo, Meath, and Waterford to develop their own mini-enterprises and compete in a national final.