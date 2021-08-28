Advertisement
Kerry GAA supporters encouraged to follow footballers’ example in abiding by restrictions

Aug 28, 2021 11:08 By radiokerrynews
Kerry GAA supporters are being encouraged to follow the example set by the Kerry footballers in abiding by restrictions this weekend.

Killarney GP Dr Gary Stack says the Kerry players and management have behaved like hermits in their preparation for the All-Ireland series.

Dr Stack was speaking ahead of the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Semi-Final between Kerry and Tyrone this afternoon.

He says out of respect for the sacrifices made by the players in minimising the risk of catching COVID-19, supporters should do the same.

Dr Stack says people enjoying the match in Croke Park or in Kerry should maintain social distancing as much as possible.

