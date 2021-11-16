Kerry flock owners advised to take enhanced biosecurity measures

Poultry flock owners in Kerry are being advised to introduce enhanced biosecurity measures to protect against a highly contagious strain of bird flu.

The virus was detected in recent weeks in wild birds in Kerry, Galway, Offaly, Roscommon and Donegal, indicating it is widely circulating in the wild bird population.

Along with banning the assembly of birds, the Department of Agriculture is asking owners of poultry and other captive birds to be vigilant for the disease.

The virus doesn’t pose a risk to humans but the public is being advised not to handle sick or dead wild birds and report any incidents to the nearest Regional Veterinary Office.

