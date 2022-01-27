Advertisement
Kerry fishermen to meet Russian Ambassador this morning

Jan 27, 2022 09:01 By radiokerrynews
Fishermen will meet with the Russian Ambassador this morning to outline their concerns about a live-fire military exercise off the Irish coast.

The exercise is due to take place next month and the Irish South and West Fish Producer's Organisation, which has Kerry fishermen among its members, says it will protest at sea against it.

The government has also said the drills in Ireland's Exclusive Economic Zone are "not welcome" however the actions aren't against any international laws. Patrick Murphy of the Irish South and West Fish Producer's Organisation says they've been invited to Dublin by the Ambassador to air their concerns:

