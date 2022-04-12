Advertisement
Kerry Fine Gael TD says now is not the time for ban on the sale of turf

Apr 12, 2022 13:04 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin says now is not the right time for the proposed ban on the sale of turf.

The deputy government chief whip is working to stop the proposed ban from September, saying it’s lunacy to cut off an indigenous source of fuel when there’s energy insecurity and fuel price inflation.

Deputy Griffin says the proposal is causing a lot of distress to people, and if implemented, will result in those who have burned turf moving to burning coal, which has to be imported.

When asked if he would be prepared to vote against the government in a Dáil motion to stop the ban on the sale of turf, deputy Brendan Griffin wouldn’t be drawn on how he’d vote.

