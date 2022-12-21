Advertisement
News

Kerry Fine Gael TD refuses position as junior minister

Dec 21, 2022 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Fine Gael TD refuses position as junior minister Kerry Fine Gael TD refuses position as junior minister
Share this article

Kerry Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin has refused a position as a junior minister.

A spokesperson for the Kerry TD says he'll be issuing a statement later.

The 40-year-old who, been tipped to take a position as minister of state; there's also been speculation that Deputy Griffin would be appointed givernment chief whip as he'd served as deputy government chief whip while Micheál Martin was Taoiseach, before the reshuffle.

Advertisement

The Keel man previously served as junior tourism and sports minister between 2017 and 2020.

A tweet by RTÉ journalist Micheál Lehane states Deputy Brendan Griffin says "it is with regret that I am unable to take on a ministerial position at this particular time due to family reasons. I will continue to carry out my duties as a TD for Kerry with commitment and dedication. I wish my friend and colleague, An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, every success in his important work for our country and I thank him for considering me. I send my heartiest congratulations to my colleagues who have been appointed to ministerial roles and wish them well".

 

Advertisement

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus