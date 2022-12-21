Kerry Fine Gael TD refuses position as junior minister

Kerry Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin has refused a position as a junior minister.

A spokesperson for the Kerry TD says he'll be issuing a statement later.

The 40-year-old who, been tipped to take a position as minister of state; there's also been speculation that Deputy Griffin would be appointed givernment chief whip as he'd served as deputy government chief whip while Micheál Martin was Taoiseach, before the reshuffle.

The Keel man previously served as junior tourism and sports minister between 2017 and 2020.

A tweet by RTÉ journalist Micheál Lehane states Deputy Brendan Griffin says "it is with regret that I am unable to take on a ministerial position at this particular time due to family reasons. I will continue to carry out my duties as a TD for Kerry with commitment and dedication. I wish my friend and colleague, An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, every success in his important work for our country and I thank him for considering me. I send my heartiest congratulations to my colleagues who have been appointed to ministerial roles and wish them well".

