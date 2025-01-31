Advertisement
Kerry financial advisor concerned at dilution of consumer protection by Central Bank

Jan 31, 2025 13:15 By radiokerrynews
A campaigner for mortgage holders from Kerry says he’s concerned about a potential dilution of consumer protection in the field of financial services.

Financial adviser Pádraic Kissane, who’s from Lisselton, is concerned by the way the Central Bank is changing its consumer protection role.

It will mean there is no longer a dedicated department in the Central Bank under the consumer protection code, which is one of the Central Bank's statutory codes of conduct.

Mr Kissane, who’s a founding member of the Irish Banking Culture Board, says he will be challenging the Central Bank on this.

