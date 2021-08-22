Advertisement
Kerry festivals and events urged to apply for funding before upcoming deadline

Aug 22, 2021 16:08 By radiokerrynews
Festivals and events across Kerry are being urged to apply for funding before an upcoming deadline.

The Festival and Participate Events Programme aims to support occasions that will drive domestic tourism and help to improve the visitor experience in Kerry.

To be considered for funding, events must spend at least €5,000, and generate a minimum of 100 visitor or tourist bed nights in paid accommodation.

Details are available from Kerry County Council on kerrycoco.ie, and the closing date for applications forms is September 3rd.

