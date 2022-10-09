Kerry farmers encouraged to take part in farm crime survey

Farmers in Kerry are encouraged to take part in a farm crime survey.
Technological University Dublin and the Irish Farmers Association are teaming up to undertake a comprehensive study of farm crime in Ireland.
The survey, which is available online, takes approximately 15 minutes and is completely anonymous.
IFA Deputy President Brian Rushe says the survey is vital in gauging how severe the problem is, and what steps need to be taken by the government and gardaí.
Organisers say the survey and its findings will be conducted independently, and the final report will be published later this year.
More details are available on radiokerry.ie.
To begin the survey please follow this link:
https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/9XZ2V2B