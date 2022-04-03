Kerry farmers encouraged to join Organic Farming Scheme

Kerry farmers are being encouraged to sign up for this year’s Organic Farming Scheme.

The scheme is an agri-environment measure under the Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development Programme.

Farmers can qualify for payments of up to €220 per hectare as they switch to organic, and up to €170 per hectare when they’ve fully switched over.

Advertisement

Former election candidate for the Green Party, Cleo Murphy, says the scheme offers opportunity for small family farms in Kerry.

The scheme closes to applications this coming Friday, April 8th.