Kerry farmers amongst winners of Farming for Nature ambassador awards for 2024

A national farming project has named three Kerry farmers as ambassadors for 2024.

Farming for Nature announced the 12 farmers who have been chosen to represent the project for this year.

The ambassadors from Kerry are Lisa Fingleton & Rena Blake, for Horticulture and Social Farming near Ballybunion ; and Tommy Reidy, for Beef, near Castlegregory.

The group of ambassadors aim to represent a broad range of farm types and systems.

The project was founded in 2018, and seeks to support farmers who farm, or wish to farm, in a way that will improve the natural health of the countryside.

Over the next year, each of the farmers will host a walk on their land, participate in videos and podcasts about their farming system and take part in an online Q&A.

The 12 new ambassadors are profiled on www.farmingfornature.ie