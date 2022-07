Kerry fans can view the All-Ireland Senior Football Final on the big screen in Tralee next week.

The Kerry-Galway game is being broadcast on a big screen in Páirc an Phiarsaigh (Pearse Park) next Sunday.

There’ll be a DJ playing music for the build-up before the game and people of all ages are welcome to attend.

Advertisement

The event, which is being organised by Kerry County Council, is an opportunity for those unable to travel to Croke Park to show their support for the Kerry team.