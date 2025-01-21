Advertisement
Kerry driving instructor wants research into potential impact of LED headlight glare

Jan 21, 2025 13:15 By radiokerrynews
The government here should follow the lead of that in the UK and research the potential links between crashes and LED lights on cars.

That’s the view of Listowel driving instructor Gordon Sheehy of South West School of Motoring.

According to reports in the UK, three quarters of AA members there have told the organisation that LED lights on vehicles are among the factors causing them to be blinded while driving.

British government ministers have said the data doesn’t suggest that advances in lighting technology are making collisions more common.

Independent research on this, which was commissioned by the UK government, is due to be published later this year.

Gordon Sheehy says the Irish government or the RSA should absolutely be doing the same.

