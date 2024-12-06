Advertisement
News

Kerry driver with vodka bottle arrested five times over legal limit

Dec 6, 2024 17:08 By radiokerrynews
Kerry driver with vodka bottle arrested five times over legal limit
_ photo from An Garda Síochána Kerry page - https://www.facebook.com/people/An-Garda-S%C3%ADoch%C3%A1na-Kerry/61557467494846/
Share this article

A Kerry motorist has been arrested after being caught drunk behind the wheel while five times over the limit.

The incident occurred on the N22 near Fossa on Wednesday afternoon.

The arrest is one of 134 nationally for drink or drug driving over the past week, following testing at 1,300 checkpoints around the country.

Advertisement

It's part of an enforcement operation being carried out by An Garda Síochána throughout the Christmas and New Year period.

Gardaí were alerted to an incident of a driver under the influence at 2pm on Wednesday.

Members from Killarney Garda Station received reports of a driver asleep behind the wheel on the N22, near Fossa.

Advertisement

A woman in her 40s was breathlysed and found to be over five times the legal limit.

Gardaí say the driver was still asleep upon their arrival and a large bottle of vodka was found on the person in the car.

The woman, who is a fully licenced driver was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and conveyed to a Garda Station in Kerry.

Advertisement

She has since been charged and will appear before Killarney District Court at a later date.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Almost €7,300 raised for St Vincent de Paul with Radio Kerry Christmas Jumper Day
Advertisement
Warning that Storm Darragh could result in follow-on damage in Kerry after weather warnings end
Prize bond in Kerry scoops €50,000
Advertisement

Recommended

Almost €7,300 raised for St Vincent de Paul with Radio Kerry Christmas Jumper Day
Prize bond in Kerry scoops €50,000
Munster team named
McKibbin well off the pace in South Africa
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus