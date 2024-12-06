Kerry driver with vodka bottle arrested five times over legal limit

A Kerry motorist has been arrested after being caught drunk behind the wheel while five times over the limit.

The incident occurred on the N22 near Fossa on Wednesday afternoon.

The arrest is one of 134 nationally for drink or drug driving over the past week, following testing at 1,300 checkpoints around the country.

It's part of an enforcement operation being carried out by An Garda Síochána throughout the Christmas and New Year period.

Gardaí were alerted to an incident of a driver under the influence at 2pm on Wednesday.

Members from Killarney Garda Station received reports of a driver asleep behind the wheel on the N22, near Fossa.

A woman in her 40s was breathlysed and found to be over five times the legal limit.

Gardaí say the driver was still asleep upon their arrival and a large bottle of vodka was found on the person in the car.

The woman, who is a fully licenced driver was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and conveyed to a Garda Station in Kerry.

She has since been charged and will appear before Killarney District Court at a later date.