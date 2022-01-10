Kerry domestic violence charity twice as busy in 2021

Adapt women's refuge in Kerry is on course to double its level of activity.

The charity that offers refuge and support for victims of domestic violence and their families saw a doubling in demand for its services in the first six months of last year.

Adapt Kerry has supported women and children living with domestic violence and coercive control since 1996.

In 2020, it supported 48 women in refuge and accommodated 83 children.

In the first six months of 2021, Adapt helped 40 women in refuge and accommodated 43 children.

The number of support calls from January to June 2021 also showed a huge increase in the first half of 2021 with 892 made to its helpline - which includes 104 first time callers.

This compares to just over 1,000 calls for the whole of 2020.

Adapt general manager Catherine Casey said the organisation has plans to develop a safe space garden at Ballyseedy Garden Centre in 2022 and will also develop a service to work with women after they leave abusive relationships.