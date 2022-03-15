Advertisement
News

Kerry crash victim brought to hospital by family due to ambulance delay

Mar 15, 2022 08:03 By radiokerrynews
Kerry crash victim brought to hospital by family due to ambulance delay Kerry crash victim brought to hospital by family due to ambulance delay
Share this article

A Kerry crash victim had to be brought to hospital by her own family as the ambulance was taking too long.

That’s according to Kerry Sinn Féin TD, Pa Daly, who says issues with the National Ambulance Service must be addressed.

He says this person suffered serious injuries in a car crash, and an ambulance was called and paramedics from the fire service attended.

Advertisement

 

After waiting for 90 minutes, and having received oxygen, a family member had to transport the patient to University Hospital Kerry.

Deputy Daly says these delays can mean the difference between life and death or life-altering injuries.

Advertisement

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus