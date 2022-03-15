Kerry crash victim brought to hospital by family due to ambulance delay

A Kerry crash victim had to be brought to hospital by her own family as the ambulance was taking too long.

That’s according to Kerry Sinn Féin TD, Pa Daly, who says issues with the National Ambulance Service must be addressed.

He says this person suffered serious injuries in a car crash, and an ambulance was called and paramedics from the fire service attended.

After waiting for 90 minutes, and having received oxygen, a family member had to transport the patient to University Hospital Kerry.

Deputy Daly says these delays can mean the difference between life and death or life-altering injuries.