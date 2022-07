Two Kerry County Councillors are visiting the European Parliament this week.

Ireland South Fianna Fáil MEP Billy Kelleher welcomed a group of local government representatives to the parliament and other EU institutions.

They're all members of Fianna Fáil.

Kerry councillors Mikey Sheehy and Breandán Fitzgerald are among those in Brussels.

Billy Kelleher says such visits ensure the voices and ideas of county councillors are heard at the heart of Europe.