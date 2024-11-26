Kerry county councillors approve €226 million budget for 2025

Kerry county councillors have voted by majority to approve the local authority’s 2025 budget of over €226 million.

At a lengthy meeting today, much of the discussion was about whether or not the council should cut commercial rates to help struggling businesses.

The draft budget, which was eventually passed, retained commercial rates without any increase or decrease for next year.

The report noted the impact of the current economic climate could result in an unfortunate increase in vacancy and business closure.

Expenditure on housing and building will rise to over €59 million with another €56 million going on road transport and safety.

This includes an increase in maintenance for its own stock, while over €10 million will go towards helping the delivery of social housing through Approved Housing Bodies.

This will be partly offset by an increase in housing rents, off the back of a countywide review, but the council noted this could potentially impact rent arrears as tenants adjust to the increases.

42% of the council’s expenditure for the year, around €95 million will go on payroll, while pensions for former staff has risen again, to over €12.7 million.

A 10% increase in the Local Property Tax base rate will take in another €16.6 million.

The budget outlines plans to increase the charge for a basic black bin bag from €5 to €6, as well as increases in the cost per tonne at the weighbridge, and a €5 increase in the cost of disposing of six bags.

The council is due to collect around €55 million in commercial rates, around a quarter of total income, but there will be a 100% abatement for vacant units.

Sinn Féin councillor Deirdre Ferris proposed to cut commercial rates by five per cent for the coming year, adding the council should do anything it can to help struggling businesses.

Several councillors, as well as the council’s CEO and head of finance, told the meeting that any cuts in income will have to be balanced with cuts to expenditure, and this will result in reduced services.

A majority of councillors voted to approve the draft budget, with no decrease in commercial rates.