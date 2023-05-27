Advertisement
Kerry County Councillor calls for more time home help hours must be allocated

May 27, 2023 13:05 By radiokerrynews
Cllr Dan McCarthy (Non-Party) Kenmare area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail : [email protected] Web Site : www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©
A Kerry County Councillor says more home help hours must be allocated to people.

Independent councillor Dan McCarthy says health care assistants do great work and are necessary to ensure people can leave hospital and return home.

However, he says there are issues contacting the office as there’s a lack of staff.

Cllr McCarthy wants Kerry County Council to write to the Minister for Health to request more hours be allocated.

He says a quarter of an hour isn’t enough and says health care assistants should have at least an hour with each client per visit.

He raised the issue at the recent Kenmare Municipal District meeting.

