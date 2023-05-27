Kerry County Councillor calls for more time home help hours must be allocated

A Kerry County Councillor says more home help hours must be allocated to people.

Independent councillor Dan McCarthy says health care assistants do great work and are necessary to ensure people can leave hospital and return home.

However, he says there are issues contacting the office as there’s a lack of staff.

Cllr McCarthy wants Kerry County Council to write to the Minister for Health to request more hours be allocated.

He says a quarter of an hour isn’t enough and says health care assistants should have at least an hour with each client per visit.

He raised the issue at the recent Kenmare Municipal District meeting.