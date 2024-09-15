Kerry County Council will temporarily close a south Kerry road for improvement works

Kerry County Council is giving notice that it will temporarily close a north Kerry road for improvement works.

The L-1010 Quay Street, Ballylongford will close from the junction with the R551 Ballylongford Village Cross to Reilig Mhichil Burial Ground.

The stretch of road will be closed from 7am on Monday, 16th September to 7pm on Friday September 20th.

Diversions will in place and the council says they will be clearly signposted.

Local Access will be provided for emergency services and local residents.

Diversions are as follows:

Traffic traveling from Ballylongford Village to Tarbert,

In Ballylongford Village traffic will travel along the R551 Tarbert Road, continue along the R551 to Tarbert Village, in Tarbert Village turn left on to the L-1010 Tarbert Comprehensive School Road. Continue along the L-1010.

Traffic travelling from Tarbert to Ballylongford Village

In Tarbert Village traffic will travel along the R551 Ballylongford Road, continue along the R551 to Ballylongford Village.