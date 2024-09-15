Advertisement
News

Kerry County Council will temporarily close a south Kerry road for improvement works

Sep 15, 2024 17:06 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Council will temporarily close a south Kerry road for improvement works
Share this article

Kerry County Council is giving notice that it will temporarily close a north Kerry road for improvement works.

The L-1010 Quay Street, Ballylongford will close from the junction with the R551 Ballylongford Village Cross to Reilig Mhichil Burial Ground.

The stretch of road will be closed from 7am on Monday, 16th September to 7pm on Friday September 20th.

Advertisement

Diversions will in place and the council says they will be clearly signposted.

Local Access will be provided for emergency services and local residents.

Diversions are as follows:

Advertisement

Traffic traveling from Ballylongford Village to Tarbert,

In Ballylongford Village traffic will travel along the R551 Tarbert Road, continue along the R551 to Tarbert Village, in Tarbert Village turn left on to the L-1010 Tarbert Comprehensive School Road. Continue along the L-1010.

 

Advertisement

Traffic travelling from Tarbert to Ballylongford Village

In Tarbert Village traffic will travel along the R551 Ballylongford Road, continue along the R551 to Ballylongford Village.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Youth mental health charity climbs Carauntoohil today
Advertisement
TD urges HSE to commit to medium-term plan to ensure continued residents care at Kerry nursing home
Kerry County Council to run campaign on household waste disposal
Advertisement

Recommended

KDL Sunday Review
Sport

KDL Sunday Review

Sep 15, 2024 18:30
Sunday County Championship Review
Ireland defeat England in T20 International
Gabriel scores as Arsenal win the North London Derby
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus