Kerry County Council to offer jobs to graduates with disabilities through new programme

Graduates with disabilities in Kerry are being encouraged to apply for a programme which will provide jobs in local authorities.

The Willing Abled Mentoring Programme at AHEAD is partnering with the Local Government Management Agency to offer paid, graduate-level jobs exclusively for graduates with disabilities.

Positions are available in departments such as HR, climate and environment, community and sport, in local authorities across the country including Kerry County Council.

Advertisement

Successful applicants will be partnered with an in-house mentor at their local authority, and pre-placement training will be provided.

The scheme is available for graduates with a qualification of Level 6 and above, and the deadline for applications is 12pm on Wednesday July 20th, with more information available on radiokerry.ie.

Anyone interested should apply at the following link: www.ahead.ie/LAplacements while more information is available here: www.ahead.ie/wam