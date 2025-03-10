Kerry County Council to host road safety conference

Kerry County Council will host a two-day road safety conference in May.

The Safer Roads – Road Safety Conference will focus on the future of road safety engineering, enforcement, education, as well as design, technology, sustainability, and mobility.

The conference will feature panel discussions, interactive workshops and networking opportunities, across the two days.

There will be discussions on the role of artificial intelligence in the future of road safety, as well as progress on speed limit changes, and safe cycling infrastructure.

The two-day event will take place at the Gleneagle INEC Arena in Killarney, on the 28th and 29th May, and it is free to attend.

