Advertisement
News

Kerry County Council to host road safety conference

Mar 10, 2025 13:17 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Council to host road safety conference
Share this article

Kerry County Council will host a two-day road safety conference in May.

The Safer Roads – Road Safety Conference will focus on the future of road safety engineering, enforcement, education, as well as design, technology, sustainability, and mobility.

The conference will feature panel discussions, interactive workshops and networking opportunities, across the two days.

Advertisement

There will be discussions on the role of artificial intelligence in the future of road safety, as well as progress on speed limit changes, and safe cycling infrastructure.

The two-day event will take place at the Gleneagle INEC Arena in Killarney, on the 28th and 29th May, and it is free to attend.

More details are available here.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Killarney hoteliers attend major travel fair in Berlin
Advertisement
21 patients waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry
Descendant of police sergeant killed in Castleisland during War of Independence to speak in the town
Advertisement

Recommended

2 o'clock confirmed for Kerry's Round 6 game in Ladies National Football League
Irving first of the Irish boxers in action on day 2 of the Women's World Championship
Lowry up to career high 14th in rankings
21 patients waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus